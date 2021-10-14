Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index rises 1.83%

Nifty Bank index closed up 1.83% at 39340.9 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HDFC Bank Ltd gained 2.93%, Punjab National Bank jumped 2.65% and ICICI Bank Ltd added 2.44%.

The Nifty Bank index is up 65.00% over last one year compared to the 53.19% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.77% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.97% to close at 18338.55 while the SENSEX added 0.94% to close at 61305.95 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)