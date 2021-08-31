Quick Wrap: Nifty Consumption Index gains 1.91%, NIFTY climbs 1.19%

Nifty Consumption index ended up 1.91% at 6905.8 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 7.03%, Eicher Motors Ltd gained 4.91% and Interglobe Aviation Ltd added 4.67%.

The Nifty Consumption index has soared 37.00% over last one year compared to the 50.45% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 1.54% and Nifty Infrastructure index added 1.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.19% to close at 17132.2 while the SENSEX increased 1.16% to close at 57552.39 today.

