Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index declines 1.46%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.04%

Nifty Energy index ended down 1.46% at 23236.1 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NTPC Ltd slipped 3.42%, Reliance Industries Ltd dropped 2.40% and Tata Power Company Ltd fell 1.70%.

The Nifty Energy index is up 58.00% over last one year compared to the 51.42% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.45% and Nifty IT index is down 1.45% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.04% to close at 17671.65 while the SENSEX is down 1.13% to close at 59306.93 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)