Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 2.28%, NIFTY climbs 1.02%

Nifty Energy index ended up 2.28% at 23370.35 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NTPC Ltd rose 5.48%, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd jumped 3.32% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gained 2.73%.

The Nifty Energy index has soared 36.00% over last one year compared to the 25.98% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.63% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.02% to close at 17805.25 while the SENSEX increased 1.14% to close at 59855.93 today.

