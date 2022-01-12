Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 2.14%

Nifty Energy index ended up 2.14% at 24515.8 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 5.08%, Adani Transmission Ltd added 3.26% and Reliance Industries Ltd rose 2.67%.

The Nifty Energy index has increased 41.00% over last one year compared to the 25.06% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.91% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.87% to close at 18212.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.88% to close at 61150.04 today.

