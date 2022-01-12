Shares come off day's high; metal stocks in demand

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco gains on Novelis' plan to build aluminum recycling plant in U.S.
Novelis Inc records Q2 net income at $237 mln
Hindalco Industries Ltd Spikes 2.35%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.28%
Novellis reports net income from continuing operations at $303 mn in Q1
Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 1.76%
-
The key equity indices trimmed gains in afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered around the 18,200 level. Metal stocks resumed their uptrend after a day's breather.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 469.41 points or 0.77% to 61,086.30. The Nifty 50 index added 138.70 points or 0.77% to 18,194.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.69% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.45%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1856 shares rose and 1512 shares fell. A total of 92 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.41% to 17.93. The Nifty 27 January 2022 futures were trading at 18,065.75, at a premium of 38.65 points as compared with the spot at 18,027.10.
The Nifty option chain for 27 January 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 18.7 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 35.2 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.04% to 5,668.55. The index had declined 1.90% to end at 5,610.35 yesterday.
NMDC (up 3.37%), JSW Steel (up 1.60%), National Aluminum Co. (up 1.59%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.17%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.15%), Tata Steel (up 0.90%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.84%) advanced.
Hindalco Industries rose 2.33% to Rs 497.25. Novelis, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, said that it will invest $365 million to build a highly advanced recycling center for automotive in North America. The new recycling facility, with annual capacity of about 240,000 metric tons of sheet ingot, will be built adjacent to Novelis' existing automotive finishing plant in Guthrie, Kentucky. The aluminium recycling plant is expected to commence operations in 2024.
COVID-19 Update:
India reported 1,94,720 new cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 11.05%. The country's active caseload currently stands at 9,55,319. Active cases stands at 2.65% of the total infections and recovery rate currently stands at 96.01%. There were 60,405 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which increases total recoveries to 34,630,536.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU