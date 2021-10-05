Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 2.88%

Nifty Energy index closed up 2.88% at 24006.15 today. The index is up 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 10.87%, Tata Power Company Ltd rose 6.41% and Adani Transmission Ltd gained 5.00%.

The Nifty Energy index is up 60.00% over last one year compared to the 54.93% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 2.09% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.36% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.74% to close at 17822.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.75% to close at 59744.88 today.

