Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 2.57%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.73%

Nifty Financial Services index ended down 2.57% at 17607.85 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd shed 3.94%, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd slipped 3.79% and HDFC Bank Ltd fell 3.66%.

The Nifty Financial Services index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 15.34% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 2.34% and Nifty Bank index is down 2.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.73% to close at 17213.6 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.75% to close at 57621.19 today.

