Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.53%

Nifty IT index ended down 1.53% at 31138.8 today. The index is down 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd slipped 3.63%, L&T Technology Services Ltd dropped 3.61% and Wipro Ltd shed 2.71%.

The Nifty IT index is up 21.00% over last one year compared to the 16.66% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 1.26% and Nifty Metal index gained 0.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.20% to close at 17069.1 while the SENSEX is down 0.15% to close at 56975.99 today.

