Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.55%

China: Stocks slip on fresh COVID restrictions
Business Standard

Nifty IT index ended down 1.55% at 29209.55 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd slipped 2.64%, Persistent Systems Ltd dropped 2.01% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 1.79%.

The Nifty IT index is down 19.00% over last one year compared to the 2.22% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.41% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.81% to close at 18159.95 while the SENSEX is down 0.84% to close at 61144.84 today.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 16:00 IST

