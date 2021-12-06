Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.70%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.65%

Nifty IT index ended down 2.70% at 34879.4 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd slipped 4.28%, Coforge Ltd shed 4.20% and L&T Technology Services Ltd dropped 3.10%.

The Nifty IT index is up 56.00% over last one year compared to the 27.56% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Consumption index is down 1.98% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.65% to close at 16912.25 while the SENSEX is down 1.65% to close at 56747.14 today.

