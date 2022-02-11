Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.72%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.31%

Nifty IT index ended down 2.72% at 34379.05 today. The index is down 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd shed 5.03%, L&T Technology Services Ltd slipped 4.28% and Coforge Ltd fell 3.97%.

The Nifty IT index is up 32.00% over last one year compared to the 14.51% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.01% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.31% to close at 17374.75 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.31% to close at 58152.92 today.

