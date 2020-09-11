Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.29%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.29% at 18633.25 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd jumped 9.36%, Wipro Ltd rose 3.08% and Tech Mahindra Ltd added 2.02%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 4.39% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.27% and Nifty Media index has dropped 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.13% to close at 11464.45 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.04% to close at 38854.55 today.

