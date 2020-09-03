Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.50%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.50% at 18348.55 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd jumped 3.50%, Wipro Ltd gained 3.34% and Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 3.31%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 6.30% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has slid 1.44% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 1.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.07% to close at 11527.45 while the SENSEX has declined 0.24% to close at 38990.94 today.

