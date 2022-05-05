Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.07%

Nifty IT index ended up 2.07% at 31432.45 today. The index has lost 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 4.17%, Infosys Ltd added 3.23% and Coforge Ltd gained 2.79%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 22.00% over last one year compared to the 14.13% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.62% and Nifty Services Sector index gained 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.03% to close at 16682.65 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.06% to close at 55702.23 today.

