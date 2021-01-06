Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.36%

Nifty IT index closed down 1.36% at 25419.15 today. The index has added 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Info Edge (India) Ltd fell 4.27%, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd slipped 4.18% and Coforge Ltd shed 2.81%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 60.00% over last one year compared to the 17.37% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.29% and Nifty PSE index added 1.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.38% to close at 14146.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.54% to close at 48174.06 today.

