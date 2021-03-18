Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 3.09%, NIFTY Crashes 1.11%

Nifty IT index closed down 3.09% at 25373.35 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Info Edge (India) Ltd fell 5.91%, HCL Technologies Ltd slipped 4.02% and Infosys Ltd shed 3.60%.

The Nifty IT index has increased 116.00% over last one year compared to the 71.90% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has slid 2.32% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.96% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.11% to close at 14557.85 while the SENSEX has declined 1.17% to close at 49216.52 today.

