Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.62%

Nifty IT index closed up 2.62% at 25769.15 today. The index is up 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Info Edge (India) Ltd gained 13.69%, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd jumped 7.39% and Mphasis Ltd rose 4.10%.

The Nifty IT index is up 62.00% over last one year compared to the 18.40% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 1.93% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.47% to close at 14199.5 while the SENSEX added 0.54% to close at 48437.78 today.

