Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.24%

Nifty Media index ended down 2.24% at 2180.05 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 7.53%, Dish TV India Ltd fell 3.72% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped 3.69%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 45.00% over last one year compared to the 31.50% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 2.04% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.66% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.16% to close at 17053.95 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.27% to close at 57260.58 today.

