Shares turn rangebound; realty stocks decline for 2nd day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded in a narrow range near the day's high in early afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading a tad below the 17,150 mark. Realty stocks declined for the second consecutive session.

At 12:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 458.49 points or 0.80% to 57,565.64. The Nifty 50 index added 117.80 points or 0.69% to 17,144.25.

The broader market were trading lower. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.28% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 1.25%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 988 shares rose and 2281 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.

Winter Session of Parliament:

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin from today. It is scheduled to conclude on 23rd December. The Session will spread over a period of 25 days and will have 19 sittings. Thirty-Six Bills and one financial item have been identified for being taken up during the Session.

Today, Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 has been listed for introduction and passing in the Lok Sabha. The Bill will repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Other important Bills which are listed in business schedule include the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill and the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, The National Anti-Doping Bill and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill will also be taken up during the session.

In Financial Business, the Second Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the 2021-22 has been listed for discussion and voting. Three bills will also be taken up to replace the ordinances promulgated during inter-session.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.78% to 20.64. The Nifty 30 December 2021 futures were trading at 17,190.60, at a premium of 46.35 point as compared with the spot at 17,144.25.

The Nifty option chain for 30 December 2021 expiry showed maximum Call open interest (OI) of 29.5 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 42.6 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.15% to 487.15, extending decline for second day. The index has lost 7.33% in two sessions.

Brigade Enterprises (down 4.71%), Sunteck Realty (down 3.93%), The Phoenix Mills (down 3.84%), Prestige Estates (down 2.90%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.39%), Sobha Developers (down 0.85%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.76%) and Godrej Properties (down 0.53%) declined.

Meanwhile, Indiabulls Real Estate (up 2.49%) and DLF (up 0.84%) bucked the trend.

