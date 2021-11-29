Shares turn rangebound; realty stocks decline for 2nd day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded in a narrow range near the day's high in early afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading a tad below the 17,150 mark. Realty stocks declined for the second consecutive session.
At 12:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 458.49 points or 0.80% to 57,565.64. The Nifty 50 index added 117.80 points or 0.69% to 17,144.25.
The broader market were trading lower. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.28% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 1.25%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 988 shares rose and 2281 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.
Winter Session of Parliament:
The Winter Session of Parliament will begin from today. It is scheduled to conclude on 23rd December. The Session will spread over a period of 25 days and will have 19 sittings. Thirty-Six Bills and one financial item have been identified for being taken up during the Session.
Today, Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 has been listed for introduction and passing in the Lok Sabha. The Bill will repeal the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
Other important Bills which are listed in business schedule include the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill and the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill.
The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, The National Anti-Doping Bill and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill will also be taken up during the session.
In Financial Business, the Second Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the 2021-22 has been listed for discussion and voting. Three bills will also be taken up to replace the ordinances promulgated during inter-session.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.78% to 20.64. The Nifty 30 December 2021 futures were trading at 17,190.60, at a premium of 46.35 point as compared with the spot at 17,144.25.
The Nifty option chain for 30 December 2021 expiry showed maximum Call open interest (OI) of 29.5 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 42.6 lakh contracts was seen at 17,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index fell 1.15% to 487.15, extending decline for second day. The index has lost 7.33% in two sessions.
Brigade Enterprises (down 4.71%), Sunteck Realty (down 3.93%), The Phoenix Mills (down 3.84%), Prestige Estates (down 2.90%), Macrotech Developers (down 1.39%), Sobha Developers (down 0.85%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.76%) and Godrej Properties (down 0.53%) declined.
Meanwhile, Indiabulls Real Estate (up 2.49%) and DLF (up 0.84%) bucked the trend.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU