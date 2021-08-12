Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 2.28%

Nifty Media index closed up 2.28% at 1721.85 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd added 18.14%, Jagran Prakashan Ltd rose 4.21% and Inox Leisure Ltd jumped 2.15%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 23.00% over last one year compared to the 44.71% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.82% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.50% to close at 16364.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.58% to close at 54843.98 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)