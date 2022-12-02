Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.22%

Nifty Media index ended up 1.22% at 2186.9 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd jumped 6.73%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd added 3.13% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 1.76%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 7.44% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 1.10% and Nifty Realty index gained 0.94% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.62% to close at 18696.1 while the SENSEX has declined 0.66% to close at 62868.5 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)