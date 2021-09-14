Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 14.40%

Nifty Media index ended up 14.40% at 1972.5 today. The index has added 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 39.98%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd added 10.25% and Dish TV India Ltd rose 9.82%.

The Nifty Media index has increased 19.00% over last one year compared to the 51.92% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.05% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.14% to close at 17380 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.12% to close at 58247.09 today.

