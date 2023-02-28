Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.46%

Nifty Media index ended up 2.46% at 1704.8 today. The index has lost 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 6.91%, New Delhi Television Ltd gained 5.00% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd added 4.42%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 3.04% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.31% and Nifty Realty index added 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.51% to close at 17303.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.55% to close at 58962.12 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

