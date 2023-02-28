Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.46%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.52%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.22%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 0.80%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.49%, NIFTY climbs 2.58%
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 3.81%, NIFTY climbs 1.78%
-
The Nifty Media index has decreased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 3.04% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.31% and Nifty Realty index added 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.51% to close at 17303.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.55% to close at 58962.12 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU