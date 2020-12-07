Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.79%

Nifty Media index ended up 2.79% at 1627.7 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jagran Prakashan Ltd jumped 6.02%, Dish TV India Ltd gained 4.57% and Sun TV Network Ltd added 4.51%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 12.03% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.12% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.73% to close at 13355.75 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.77% to close at 45426.97 today.

