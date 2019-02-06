Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 4.07%, NIFTY climbs 1.17%

Media index ended up 4.07% at 2201.2 today. The index has lost 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, jumped 18.87%, rose 6.20% and added 4.60%.

The Media index has decreased 33.00% over last one year compared to the 5.37% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, increased 2.34% and increased 2.01% on the day. In broad markets, the witnessed a rise of 1.17% to close at 11062.45 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.98% to close at 36975.23 today.

