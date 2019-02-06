JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Nifty ends above 11,000 mark
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 4.07%, NIFTY climbs 1.17%

Capital Market 

Nifty Media index ended up 4.07% at 2201.2 today. The index has lost 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd jumped 18.87%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 6.20% and Zee Media Corporation Ltd added 4.60%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 33.00% over last one year compared to the 5.37% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 2.34% and Nifty IT index increased 2.01% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.17% to close at 11062.45 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.98% to close at 36975.23 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements