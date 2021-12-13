Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.81%

Nifty Media index closed down 1.81% at 2428.35 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Nazara Technologies Ltd jumped 4.50%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd dropped 4.16% and Dish TV India Ltd slipped 4.13%.

The Nifty Media index has increased 46.00% over last one year compared to the 28.52% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.35% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.82% to close at 17368.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.86% to close at 58283.42 today.

