Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 3.50%

Nifty Media index closed down 3.50% at 2097.25 today. The index has lost 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Media Corporation Ltd fell 9.80%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped 6.79% and Dish TV India Ltd jumped 3.17%.
The Nifty Media index has decreased 40.00% over last one year compared to the 1.12% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 3.44% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 3.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.58% to close at 10893.65 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.59% to close at 36469.43 today.
