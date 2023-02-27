Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 3.89%

Nifty Media index closed down 3.89% at 1663.85 today. The index has lost 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped 6.44%, New Delhi Television Ltd shed 4.98% and PVR Ltd slipped 4.28%.

The Nifty Media index has decreased 17.00% over last one year compared to the 4.41% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 2.39% and Nifty Realty index gained 2.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.42% to close at 17392.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.30% to close at 59288.35 today.

