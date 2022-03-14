Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.45%, NIFTY jumps 1.45%

Nifty Media index closed up 2.45% at 2183.7 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 6.91%, Nazara Technologies Ltd shed 3.04% and Inox Leisure Ltd rose 2.50%.

The Nifty Media index is up 27.00% over last one year compared to the 12.24% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 2.22% and Nifty Financial Services index added 2.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.45% to close at 16871.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.68% to close at 56486.02 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)