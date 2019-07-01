Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.60%

Nifty Media index closed up 2.60% at 2092.75 today. The index is down 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd gained 6.28%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 5.82% and Eros International Media Ltd fell 4.97%.

The Nifty Media index is down 31.00% over last one year compared to the 10.75% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 2.46% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.41% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.65% to close at 11865.6 while the SENSEX added 0.74% to close at 39686.5 today.

