Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.97%

Nifty Media index closed up 2.97% at 1701.45 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd gained 19.73%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 3.16% and PVR Ltd rose 2.12%.

The Nifty Media index is up 5.00% over last one year compared to the 54.01% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index added 1.09% and Nifty FMCG index added 0.78% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.09% to close at 17369.25 while the SENSEX added 0.09% to close at 58305.07 today.

