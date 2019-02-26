Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.22%

Media index closed up 3.22% at 2465.65 today. The index is up 24.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ltd added 5.40%, gained 4.63% and rose 3.09%.

The Media index is down 27.00% over last one year compared to the 2.39% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, is down 1.64% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.49% on the day. In broad markets, the is down 0.41% to close at 10835.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.66% to close at 35973.71 today.

