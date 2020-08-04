Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.80%, NIFTY jumps 1.87%

Nifty Media index closed up 3.80% at 1320.3 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained 8.95%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 6.22% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd jumped 4.99%.

The Nifty Media index is down 27.00% over last one year compared to the 2.14% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 2.34% and Nifty Financial Services index added 2.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.87% to close at 11095.25 while the SENSEX added 2.03% to close at 37687.91 today.

