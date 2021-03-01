Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 4.31%, NIFTY jumps 1.60%

Nifty Media index closed up 4.31% at 1695.2 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained 11.88%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 7.89% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd jumped 4.20%.

The Nifty Media index is up 1.00% over last one year compared to the 31.78% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 2.92% and Nifty Auto index added 2.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.60% to close at 14761.55 while the SENSEX added 1.53% to close at 49849.84 today.

