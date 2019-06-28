Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.13%

Nifty Metal index ended down 1.13% at 2980.2 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slipped 4.21%, Steel Authority of India Ltd fell 2.78% and Coal India Ltd shed 2.16%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 11.33% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index is down 0.85% and Nifty Private Bank index has slid 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.45% to close at 11788.85 while the SENSEX is down 0.48% to close at 39394.64 today.

