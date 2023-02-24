Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.00%

Nifty Metal index ended down 3.00% at 5443.6 today. The index is down 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd shed 4.86%, Adani Enterprises Ltd fell 4.85% and National Aluminium Company Ltd dropped 4.57%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 2.00% over last one year compared to the 7.50% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.88% and Nifty Auto index has slid 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.26% to close at 17465.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.24% to close at 59463.93 today.

