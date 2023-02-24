JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Indices slide for 6th day, Nifty holds 17,450 mark, metal stocks tumble
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.00%

Capital Market 

Nifty Metal index ended down 3.00% at 5443.6 today. The index is down 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd shed 4.86%, Adani Enterprises Ltd fell 4.85% and National Aluminium Company Ltd dropped 4.57%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 2.00% over last one year compared to the 7.50% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.88% and Nifty Auto index has slid 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.26% to close at 17465.8 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.24% to close at 59463.93 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU