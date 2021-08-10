Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 2.77%

Nifty Metal index ended down 2.77% at 5573.3 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 5.38%, Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 5.11% and MOIL Ltd slipped 4.62%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 139.00% over last one year compared to the 44.45% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 2.61% and Nifty Media index has dropped 2.41% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.13% to close at 16280.1 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.28% to close at 54554.66 today.

