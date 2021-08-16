Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 1.48%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.48% at 5884.9 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Steel Ltd added 3.95%, MOIL Ltd fell 3.83% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 3.10%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 145.00% over last one year compared to the 48.17% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.44% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.21% to close at 16563.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.26% to close at 55582.58 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)