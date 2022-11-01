JUST IN
M&M records sales of 61,114 vehicles in October 2022
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.38%

Capital Market 

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.38% at 6036.95 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd added 6.82%, Jindal Stainless Ltd rose 4.52% and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd dropped 2.95%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 1.20% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index gained 2.12% and Nifty IT index gained 1.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.74% to close at 18145.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.62% to close at 61121.35 today.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:00 IST

