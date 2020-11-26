Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 3.85%, NIFTY jumps 1.00%

Nifty Metal index closed up 3.85% at 2925.05 today. The index has gained 24.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd added 8.13%, JSW Steel Ltd gained 6.19% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 6.12%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 12.00% over last one year compared to the 7.32% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.93% and Nifty Financial Services index added 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.00% to close at 12987 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.98% to close at 44259.74 today.

