Barometers near day's high; metal stocks shine

Key indices were trading with modest gains near day's high in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 12,900 mark. At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 168.61 points or 0.38% at 43,996.72. The Nifty 50 index spurted 61.2 points or 0.48% at 12,919.15.

Trading was volatile as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month November series to December series.

The November 2020 F&O contracts will expire today.

The broader indices moved in tandem with the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.44% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.46%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,596 shares rose and 1,069 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 24.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,840.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 November 2020, provisional data showed.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index gained 1.24% to 2,851.35, bouncing back from yesterday's 0.8% decline.

Steel Authority of India (up 3.02%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 2.64%), Vedanta (up 2.15%), Tata Steel (up 2.09%), JSW Steel (up 1.97%), NALCO (up 1.26%), NMDC (up 0.97%) and Coal India (up 0.36%) rose.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee edged higher to 73.815 compared with its previous closing 73.9150.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 5.880% compared with its closing of 5.885% in the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 December 2020 settlement rose 0.46% to Rs 48,736.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2021 settlement fell 38 cents to $48.23 a barrel. The contract added 1.57% to settle at $48.61 in the previous trading sessions.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 91.945.

