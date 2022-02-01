Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 4.49%, NIFTY climbs 1.37%

Nifty Metal index ended up 4.49% at 5719.4 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Steel Ltd rose 7.54%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 6.52% and Vedanta Ltd gained 5.10%.

The Nifty Metal index has increased 77.00% over last one year compared to the 23.08% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 2.26% and Nifty Commodities index gained 2.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.37% to close at 17576.85 while the SENSEX increased 1.46% to close at 58862.57 today.

