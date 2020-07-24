Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 2.06%

Nifty Metal index closed down 2.06% at 2087.5 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 3.58%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd shed 3.47% and Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped 2.56%.

The Nifty Metal index has decreased 22.00% over last one year compared to the 0.52% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.95% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 1.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.19% to close at 11194.15 while the SENSEX has declined 0.03% to close at 38128.9 today.

