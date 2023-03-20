Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 2.35%

Nifty Metal index closed down 2.35% at 5470.85 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 4.15%, Adani Enterprises Ltd shed 3.82% and Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped 2.94%.

The Nifty Metal index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 1.73% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.74% and Nifty IT index has dropped 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.65% to close at 16988.4 while the SENSEX has declined 0.62% to close at 57628.95 today.

