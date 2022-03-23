Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.21%

Nifty Metal index closed up 1.21% at 6399.95 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 3.62%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 3.59% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd dropped 3.13%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 67.00% over last one year compared to the 16.41% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 1.04% and Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.40% to close at 17245.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.53% to close at 57684.82 today.

