Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.97%

Nifty Metal index closed up 3.97% at 2329.85 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, JSW Steel Ltd gained 6.69%, Welspun Corp Ltd added 6.67% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 5.90%.

The Nifty Metal index is down 3.00% over last one year compared to the 1.52% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 2.62% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 2.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.70% to close at 11762.45 while the SENSEX added 0.64% to close at 39982.98 today.

