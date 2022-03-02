Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 4.07%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.12%

Nifty Metal index closed up 4.07% at 6136.7 today. The index is up 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd added 12.76%, Coal India Ltd gained 8.99% and Tata Steel Ltd rose 5.62%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 56.00% over last one year compared to the 11.31% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index is down 2.96% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 2.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.12% to close at 16605.95 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.38% to close at 55468.9 today.

