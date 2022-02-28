Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 4.95%

Nifty Metal index closed up 4.95% at 5896.85 today. The index is up 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 7.46%, Tata Steel Ltd jumped 6.58% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 6.28%.

The Nifty Metal index is up 54.00% over last one year compared to the 15.59% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 3.29% and Nifty Energy index added 2.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.81% to close at 16793.9 while the SENSEX added 0.70% to close at 56247.28 today.

