Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.62%

Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.62% at 13710.15 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Natco Pharma Ltd jumped 5.12%, Granules India Ltd added 3.53% and Laurus Labs Ltd gained 3.51%.

The Nifty Pharma index has increased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 24.27% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.06% and Nifty Financial Services index added 0.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.49% to close at 17086.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.52% to close at 57420.24 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)